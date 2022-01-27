$354.92 Million in Sales Expected for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) to announce $354.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $371.56 million and the lowest is $338.40 million. Driven Brands reported sales of $288.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Driven Brands.
Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $371.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.48 million. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
DRVN traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $27.86. 425,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,408. Driven Brands has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $35.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 132.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
In other Driven Brands news, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 26,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $840,415.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 14,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $452,140.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Driven Brands by 72.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the third quarter worth $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Driven Brands by 1,480.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the third quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.75% of the company’s stock.
Driven Brands Company Profile
Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.
