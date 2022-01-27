$354.92 Million in Sales Expected for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) to announce $354.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $371.56 million and the lowest is $338.40 million. Driven Brands reported sales of $288.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $371.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.48 million. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRVN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

DRVN traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $27.86. 425,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,408. Driven Brands has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $35.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 132.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

In other Driven Brands news, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 26,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $840,415.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 14,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $452,140.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Driven Brands by 72.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the third quarter worth $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Driven Brands by 1,480.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the third quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

