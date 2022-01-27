$353.10 Million in Sales Expected for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) to post $353.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $353.29 million and the lowest is $352.90 million. Digital Turbine reported sales of $88.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 298.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $310.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APPS. TheStreet downgraded Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. increased their target price on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.63.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.98 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 134,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 60,749 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APPS traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.16. 19,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,187,141. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.81 and its 200-day moving average is $62.50. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $35.55 and a 12-month high of $102.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

