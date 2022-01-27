350,000 Shares in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) Acquired by Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS owned about 0.61% of Gores Technology Partners II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,677,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,930,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,388,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,708,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,950,000. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GTPB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,577. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

