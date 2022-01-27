3,498 Shares in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Bought by Chiron Investment Management LLC

Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,498 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 14.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,396 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 73.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,785 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 17.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 47.6% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 27,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 6,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.47, for a total value of $1,336,599.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 7,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total transaction of $1,758,726.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,869 shares of company stock worth $8,008,598 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.69.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $201.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.69. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.34 and a 12 month high of $249.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

