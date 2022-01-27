$331.55 Million in Sales Expected for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) will report $331.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $277.10 million to $386.00 million. Talos Energy reported sales of $175.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full-year sales of $991.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $734.10 million to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $290.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.80 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 66.91%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TALO shares. Benchmark started coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

Talos Energy stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 56,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,289. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.29. The firm has a market cap of $833.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.99. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Duncan purchased 35,000 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 6,655,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $62,225,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,109,868 shares of company stock worth $91,787,376 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 29.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 159.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 20.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 43.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 2,305.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

