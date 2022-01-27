$316.41 Million in Sales Expected for Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) to post sales of $316.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enviva Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $312.42 million to $320.40 million. Enviva Partners reported sales of $277.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enviva Partners will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enviva Partners.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.11 million. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 17.93%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Enviva Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE:EVA traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.10. The company had a trading volume of 239,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.29 and a beta of 1.08. Enviva Partners has a one year low of $44.40 and a one year high of $76.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is -460.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,257 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 330.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 25,725 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Enviva Partners in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 14.1% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

