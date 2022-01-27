$31.92 Million in Sales Expected for Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) will report sales of $31.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $55.75 million. Jounce Therapeutics posted sales of $62.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $46.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.91 million to $82.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $66.80 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $83.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

Shares of JNCE stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.00. 555,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,199. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.22. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $358.71 million, a PE ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.06.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 5,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $35,763.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 23,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $159,094.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,958,494 shares of company stock valued at $16,324,616 in the last 90 days. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after acquiring an additional 46,060 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 29,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,708,000 after buying an additional 617,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

