2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 164,272 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,580,025 shares.The stock last traded at $15.25 and had previously closed at $15.28.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWOU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of 2U from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 2U currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $232.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $103,243.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in 2U by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of 2U by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of 2U by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 40,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of 2U by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 2U by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

