$2.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.78. Qorvo posted earnings of $3.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year earnings of $11.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $11.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $13.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.26 to $13.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Summit Insights lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 50.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 956.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3,655.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 210.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QRVO traded down $1.73 on Friday, hitting $131.91. 11,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,765. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $129.47 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.22.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

