$191.24 Million in Sales Expected for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) will report sales of $191.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $171.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $216.00 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $75.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 152.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $603.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $584.40 million to $619.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $877.62 million, with estimates ranging from $808.50 million to $995.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $172.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.98 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XHR shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE:XHR traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.72. 16,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,427. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $21.40.

In related news, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 161,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

