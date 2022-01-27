18,940 Shares in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Purchased by Cassia Capital Partners LLC

Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in First American Financial by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 258.1% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in First American Financial by 7.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in First American Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Shares of First American Financial stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,822. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $48.69 and a 1-year high of $81.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.71 and a 200 day moving average of $71.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.04%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FAF. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.49.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.