$183.61 Million in Sales Expected for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) to report sales of $183.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $190.06 million and the lowest is $158.50 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported sales of $35.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 423%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $462.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $462.00 million to $462.56 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $924.64 million, with estimates ranging from $784.40 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.27) earnings per share. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.55.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $126.08 on Thursday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $62.57 and a 52-week high of $151.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.55.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director Julia P. Gregory sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO George C. Clark sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $1,096,968.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,474 shares of company stock worth $15,904,399 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

