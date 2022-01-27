$181.91 Million in Sales Expected for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) to announce $181.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kaman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $181.00 million to $182.81 million. Kaman reported sales of $185.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kaman will report full-year sales of $715.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $714.90 million to $716.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $754.32 million, with estimates ranging from $750.70 million to $757.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kaman.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $179.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.21 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAMN. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kaman by 3.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaman by 483.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaman by 19.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Kaman by 7.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaman stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,300. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 374.40 and a beta of 1.31. Kaman has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $58.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 727.34%.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

