$181.91 Million in Sales Expected for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) to announce $181.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kaman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $181.00 million to $182.81 million. Kaman reported sales of $185.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Kaman will report full-year sales of $715.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $714.90 million to $716.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $754.32 million, with estimates ranging from $750.70 million to $757.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kaman.
Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $179.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.21 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAMN. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kaman by 3.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaman by 483.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaman by 19.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Kaman by 7.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Kaman stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,300. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 374.40 and a beta of 1.31. Kaman has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $58.86.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 727.34%.
About Kaman
Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.
Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaman (KAMN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.