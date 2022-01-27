17,290 Shares in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Acquired by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,634.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $53.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.76. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.48 and a fifty-two week high of $87.19.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. Research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ZNTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

In other news, SVP Dimitris Voliotis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $606,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $852,758.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,413 shares of company stock worth $11,513,040 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

See Also: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.