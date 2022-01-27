16,229 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Bought by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 16,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

NYSE:MO traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.93. The stock had a trading volume of 127,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,623,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.41. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $93.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

