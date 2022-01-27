$150.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) will post $150.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Walmart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $152.10 billion and the lowest is $149.20 billion. Walmart reported sales of $152.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year sales of $571.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $569.09 billion to $573.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $586.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $577.73 billion to $594.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Truist Financial began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.30.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $131,601,949.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,094,416 shares of company stock worth $1,131,573,879 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 109.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 8.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,486 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 2.3% during the third quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 15.0% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Walmart by 6.4% during the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 108,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $135.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $376.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.92. Walmart has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $152.57.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

