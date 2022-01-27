1492 Capital Management LLC Sells 147 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

1492 Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,178 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 419.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 13.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 600.0% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 501.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. Loop Capital cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

NYSE EXP traded up $4.66 on Thursday, reaching $147.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,616. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.29. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.40 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 12.18%.

In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 7,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $1,120,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $2,004,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,390. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

