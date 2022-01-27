1492 Capital Management LLC Purchases 569 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Korn Ferry accounts for about 1.5% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 192.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,852,000 after acquiring an additional 398,890 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,264,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,320,000 after buying an additional 238,650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth $10,135,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 24.7% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 609,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,136,000 after buying an additional 120,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth $8,734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KFY. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.72. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $84.68.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $639.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

