1492 Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 231,707 Roth CH Acquisition IV Co (NASDAQ:ROCG)

1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition IV Co (NASDAQ:ROCG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 231,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned about 6.25% of Roth CH Acquisition IV at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition IV in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition IV in the third quarter valued at about $289,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition IV in the third quarter valued at about $1,720,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition IV in the third quarter valued at about $3,932,000.

NASDAQ:ROCG remained flat at $$9.89 on Thursday. 101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,664. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88. Roth CH Acquisition IV Co has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.02.

Roth CH Acquisition IV Co is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Roth CH Acquisition IV Co is based in Newport Beach, California.

