144,162 Shares in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 144,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Energy Fuels as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 1.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 17,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $165,579.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UUUU shares. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of Energy Fuels stock opened at $5.93 on Thursday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $11.39. The company has a market cap of $922.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 1.46.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 1,815.46% and a negative return on equity of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

