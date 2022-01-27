13,465 Shares in Thorne Healthtech Inc (NASDAQ:THRN) Purchased by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thorne Healthtech Inc (NASDAQ:THRN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Thorne Healthtech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Thorne Healthtech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,099,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,946,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,082,000. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thorne Healthtech stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,491. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Thorne Healthtech Inc has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $10.13.

Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Thorne Healthtech Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thorne Healthtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thorne Healthtech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Thorne HealthTech is involved in developing solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. It provides personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals and corporations. The company’s integrated brand includes Thorne and Onegevity. Thorne HealthTech is based in NEW YORK.

