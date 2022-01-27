$11.65 Million in Sales Expected for Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) to announce $11.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.60 million and the highest is $11.70 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full-year sales of $43.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.68 million to $43.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $62.82 million, with estimates ranging from $57.30 million to $66.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gambling.com Group.

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 million. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 47.66% and a return on equity of 41.78%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gambling.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Gambling.com Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GAMB. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the third quarter worth $3,106,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,136,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the third quarter worth $1,789,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the third quarter worth $1,391,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the third quarter worth $959,000. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GAMB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.77. 83,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,937. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Gambling.com Group has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $16.97.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gambling.com Group (GAMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.