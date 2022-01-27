$11.65 Million in Sales Expected for Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) to announce $11.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.60 million and the highest is $11.70 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full-year sales of $43.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.68 million to $43.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $62.82 million, with estimates ranging from $57.30 million to $66.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gambling.com Group.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 million. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 47.66% and a return on equity of 41.78%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gambling.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Gambling.com Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GAMB. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the third quarter worth $3,106,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,136,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the third quarter worth $1,789,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the third quarter worth $1,391,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the third quarter worth $959,000. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GAMB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.77. 83,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,937. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Gambling.com Group has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $16.97.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gambling.com Group (GAMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.