10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.72 Million

Equities analysts expect 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) to announce sales of $147.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $145.70 million. 10x Genomics reported sales of $112.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full-year sales of $494.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $492.21 million to $496.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $679.28 million, with estimates ranging from $663.14 million to $691.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS.

TXG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.29.

10x Genomics stock traded down $2.27 on Monday, reaching $86.18. 49,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,938. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 1.38. 10x Genomics has a twelve month low of $81.54 and a twelve month high of $208.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.78.

In related news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,023,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.25, for a total transaction of $2,418,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,902 shares of company stock valued at $40,370,720 in the last ninety days. 11.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,354,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,273,000 after acquiring an additional 805,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,079,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,321,000 after buying an additional 551,232 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,878,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,603,000 after buying an additional 1,335,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 40.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,075,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,415,000 after buying an additional 1,747,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 41.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,594,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,141,000 after buying an additional 463,597 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

