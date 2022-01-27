10,634 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Acquired by Barings LLC

Barings LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,572,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,738,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,195 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $547,397,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,301,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $353,384,000 after acquiring an additional 174,933 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on OXY. Societe Generale raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.37.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $37.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.38 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.62. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $38.28.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.