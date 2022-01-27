$1.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will report earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.00. Phillips 66 reported earnings per share of ($1.16) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $4.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $9.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips 66.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.29.

NYSE:PSX opened at $85.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of -73.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.79.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

See Also: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips 66 (PSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.