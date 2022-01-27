$1.14 EPS Expected for Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) to report $1.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. Enova International reported earnings per share of $2.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 52.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year earnings of $7.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $7.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $5.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.39. Enova International had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $320.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

NYSE ENVA opened at $40.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.55. Enova International has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $44.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.31.

In other Enova International news, CMO Kirk Chartier sold 8,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $292,522.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $62,848.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,082 shares of company stock worth $1,071,441. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Enova International by 218.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Enova International by 18.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Enova International by 8.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 46,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Enova International by 106,500.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enova International by 809.1% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

