$1.11 EPS Expected for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) will post $1.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Black Hills’ earnings. Black Hills reported earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Hills will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.05 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Black Hills.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKH. FMR LLC increased its position in Black Hills by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Black Hills by 391.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 22,093 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Black Hills by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Black Hills by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 931,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $66.80 on Thursday. Black Hills has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $72.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.47.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

