$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $0.89. HomeStreet reported earnings per share of $1.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full-year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HomeStreet.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 16.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in HomeStreet by 367.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,720,000 after acquiring an additional 147,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in HomeStreet by 48.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 302,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,437,000 after acquiring an additional 98,278 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in HomeStreet by 91.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 177,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 84,949 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in HomeStreet by 11.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,835,000 after acquiring an additional 46,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in HomeStreet by 28.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 192,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 42,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $49.04 on Monday. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $57.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.94%.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HomeStreet (HMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.