$0.89 EPS Expected for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings per share of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55. MercadoLibre reported earnings per share of ($1.02) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 187.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $4.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $10.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company’s revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,917.43.

MELI stock traded up $16.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $992.50. 715,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,972. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,191.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1,510.68. The company has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 619.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $957.60 and a 12 month high of $2,006.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,723,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 61,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,167,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 52.0% during the second quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 38,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,550,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 18.7% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.5% during the third quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,360,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

