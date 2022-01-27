$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.51. Holly Energy Partners also posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $122.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.37 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 43.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

HEP stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.19. 152,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,234. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average is $18.33. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $13.96 and a 12 month high of $23.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 66.99%.

In related news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of Holly Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $143,146.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 82.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $330,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 7.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,279,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,961,000 after acquiring an additional 88,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

