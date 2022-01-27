$0.35 EPS Expected for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) will report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. Fidus Investment posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 106.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidus Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDUS. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Fidus Investment by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 69,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 37,489 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 14,378 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 44,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDUS stock opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.64. Fidus Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $18.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Fidus Investment’s previous dividend of $0.04. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.90%.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

