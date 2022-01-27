-$0.17 EPS Expected for Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) will post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Proterra’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.15). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Proterra will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.52). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Proterra.

Get Proterra alerts:

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $61.94 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTRA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Proterra in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Proterra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Proterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Proterra from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of PTRA stock opened at $7.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a current ratio of 10.20. Proterra has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $27.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Proterra by 110.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 2,448,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,601 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Proterra by 220.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Proterra in the second quarter worth about $347,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Proterra in the second quarter worth about $4,233,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Proterra in the second quarter worth about $491,000. 29.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Proterra Company Profile

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proterra (PTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Proterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.