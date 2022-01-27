$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Ooma reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ooma.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OOMA. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

In other Ooma news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $84,126.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ooma during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 7.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 41.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 48.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 957,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,052,000 after buying an additional 312,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 32.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 8,846 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OOMA traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.34. The company had a trading volume of 84,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,125. The company has a market capitalization of $412.69 million, a PE ratio of -175.38 and a beta of 0.55. Ooma has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.59.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ooma (OOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.