$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

BBCP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBCP. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 162.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the second quarter valued at $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 91.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 214.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the period. 34.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BBCP opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $442.01 million, a PE ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 1.12. Concrete Pumping has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $9.70.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

