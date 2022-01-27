$0.01 EPS Expected for Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.04. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Olink Holding AB (publ) will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Olink Holding AB (publ).

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 30.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.28 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLK traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.69. The stock had a trading volume of 294,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,871. Olink Holding AB has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 7.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLK. CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter worth $384,000. 26.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

