ZumCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $530,266.23 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 13.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 26th. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $530,266.23 and approximately $34.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZumCoin has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.