Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $140.00

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $140.00 and last traded at $143.14, with a volume of 21213 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.66.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.37.

The firm has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of -1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.95.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $12,841,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.64, for a total transaction of $1,129,888.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,975 shares of company stock worth $28,427,654. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1,035.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 48.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

