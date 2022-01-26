Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock Price Up 4.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $80.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association traded as high as $65.70 and last traded at $65.36. Approximately 31,361 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,423,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.77.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZION. Barclays increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Compass Point raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.59.

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $582,650.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $515,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,052 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,086 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,071,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,101,000 after acquiring an additional 315,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,553,000 after buying an additional 69,919 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,067,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,406,000 after buying an additional 173,819 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,543,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,218,000 after buying an additional 71,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,688,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,982,000 after buying an additional 219,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.74.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

