Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) – SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Zimmer Biomet in a report released on Monday, January 24th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.87. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.97 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZBH. BTIG Research cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.45.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $120.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.21. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $116.60 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,565,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,156,329,000 after acquiring an additional 614,462 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,053,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,581,751,000 after buying an additional 141,663 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,130,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,468,364,000 after buying an additional 172,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,546,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,376,462,000 after buying an additional 211,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $973,870,000 after buying an additional 928,419 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

