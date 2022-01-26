Ziegler Companies (OTCMKTS:ZGCO) Stock Price Up 5.2%

The Ziegler Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZGCO)’s stock price traded up 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.26 and last traded at $40.26. 1,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 5,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.26.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.26.

Ziegler Companies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZGCO)

Ziegler Cos., Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services for the healthcare, senior living, religion, and education sectors. It operates through the following segments: Institutional, Wealth Management, and Corporate. The Institutional segment consists of investment banking, corporate finance, financial advisory, fixed income institutional sales and trading, private placement, and financial services.

