ZeroSwap (ZEE) Price Down 18.6% This Week

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. In the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. ZeroSwap has a total market capitalization of $8.36 million and approximately $996,230.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeroSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZeroSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004590 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00042416 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006302 BTC.

ZeroSwap Profile

ZeroSwap (ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZeroSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeroSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.