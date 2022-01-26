Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Purchased by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $80,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dimitris Voliotis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $606,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,413 shares of company stock valued at $11,513,040. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $56.78 on Wednesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.48 and a 1 year high of $87.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.67.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. Research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.22 EPS for the current year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

