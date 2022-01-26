Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $35.83

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.83 and last traded at $37.29, with a volume of 69581 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.55.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zalando from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zalando from €101.00 ($114.77) to €96.50 ($109.66) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.72 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.96.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 2.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Zalando SE will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zalando Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

