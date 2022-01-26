Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €118.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($134.09) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZAL. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($114.77) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €92.00 ($104.55) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($125.00) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €104.00 ($118.18) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.00 ($114.77) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zalando currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €104.00 ($118.18).

Get Zalando alerts:

FRA ZAL opened at €64.14 ($72.89) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €72.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €83.55. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($41.28) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($56.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.