Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) to Buy

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.47% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes CD101 IV, a long-acting echinocandin antifungal, CD101 topical and C001 which are in different clinical trial. The company developed its product using Cloudbreak(TM) immunotherapy platform. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CDTX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.45.

Shares of CDTX opened at $0.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.07. Cidara Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $3.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 722.37% and a negative net margin of 106.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Preetam Shah purchased 20,000 shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stein purchased 50,000 shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,801 shares of company stock worth $8,501. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.