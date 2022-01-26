Zacks Investment Research Lowers Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) to Sell

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Generation Bio Co. is a genetic medicines company. It is focused on creating gene therapy for patients suffering from both rare and prevalent diseases. Generation Bio Co. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Generation Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Generation Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $40.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $50.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of GBIO stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $6.70. The stock had a trading volume of 286,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 3.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.72. Generation Bio has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $41.86.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Generation Bio will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,141,000 after acquiring an additional 39,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,244,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,369,000 after acquiring an additional 131,574 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 727,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,578,000 after acquiring an additional 11,220 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 73,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 158,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 38,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

