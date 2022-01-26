Zacks Investment Research Lowers Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) to Sell

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, is engaged in producing and selling copper and molybdenum concentrates primarily in Chile. Amerigo Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

OTCMKTS ARREF opened at $1.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06. Amerigo Resources has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $225.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.28.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $48.13 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Amerigo Resources will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amerigo Resources (ARREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.