Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) to Strong Sell

Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westpac Banking Corp. provides a broad range of banking and financial services. The company offers general banking services to retail, commercial, and institutional customers and provides investment management and insurance. For institutional and international clients, Westpac provides working capital loans, trade financing, foreign currency loans, leveraged leasing, project finance loans, and interest rate and currency products. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WBK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westpac Banking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

NYSE:WBK opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. Westpac Banking has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBK. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Westpac Banking by 23.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Westpac Banking in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Westpac Banking by 42.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Westpac Banking by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in Westpac Banking in the third quarter valued at about $187,000. 0.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

