Zacks Investment Research Downgrades High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “High Tide Inc. is a retail-focused cannabis corporation enhanced by the manufacturing and distribution of consumption accessories. High Tide Inc. is based in CALGARY, AB. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on High Tide from $8.75 to $7.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Desjardins cut their price objective on High Tide from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a speculative buy rating on shares of High Tide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.60.

Shares of HITI stock opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. High Tide has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $254.12 million and a P/E ratio of -71.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HITI. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of High Tide during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in High Tide in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in High Tide during the second quarter worth about $369,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of High Tide during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of High Tide during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

