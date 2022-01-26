Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) to Sell

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $81.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.66% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Solar is investing heftily to boost production of Series 6 solar modules. It has plans to invest $1.3 billion to add 6.6 GW of manufacturing capacity by 2025. Such investment plans will enable it to fulfill its expanded manufacturing capacity targets, which should bolster its long-term growth. Moreover, the stock holds a solid financial position. Its current ratio came in more than 1. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past one year. However, in certain markets, demand for its utility-scale offerings may be affected by specific regulations or policies of governmental bodies or utility regulators. Unfavorable changes in import tariff for solar products might hurt the stock. A continuous shortage in the supply of polysilicon and a rise in the price of the same may hurt the stock’s performance in the near term.”

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $102.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.14.

FSLR opened at $75.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.38. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $67.71 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.25 and its 200 day moving average is $96.28.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Solar will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $68,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,003 shares of company stock worth $307,454 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 141.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in First Solar by 87.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in First Solar by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

